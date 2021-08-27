ROG’s 300Hz Strix G17 gaming laptop is $500 off at Canada Computers

Are you the market for a new gaming laptop? Canada Computers & Electronics is running a great deal on the 17.3-inch Asus ROG Strix G17 Gaming Notebook.

The 300Hz refresh rate gaming laptop is currently on sale for $1,999, marking a $500 discount from the original $2,499 price tag. For reference, Best Buy and Memory Express both have the laptop listed for $2,499.99.

The ROG Strix G17 is powered by a 3.1GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX octa-core processor, a high-performance processor for gaming laptops, which, combined with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, delivers powerful performance without any hiccups.

The gaming laptop has a 1TB PCIe solid-state drive (SSD), which provides ample storage capacity and quick boot-up time for your laptop and the titles you run on it. Further, the G17 has an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Graphics Card, which can push 4K at 60 frames per second, which is unnecessary, considering the laptop has a max resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. If you have an external monitor that can run at 4K resolution, connecting the two via a Display Port shouldn’t be an issue.

The Asus machine has a four-cell 90Wh lithium-ion battery that the company claims can “take you through several hours of gameplay.” Still, in my own experience with gaming laptops, this doesn’t necessarily stand true, and to get the most out of your laptop while running AAA titles, you’ll have to plug and play.

Aesthetic-wise, the laptop is slim with minimal bezels and has a backlit chiclet keyboard with per-key RGB lighting along with a wrap-around RGB strip that goes across the laptop’s bottom.

It’s worth noting that for $1,999, you can obtain a pre-built PC that can run better than this laptop, but if portability is your thing, the discounted Asus ROG Strix G17 Gaming Notebook for $1,999 is a solid deal. Learn more or purchase here.

MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.