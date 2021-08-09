Spotify once again says it’s working on AirPlay 2 support

Have you been confused by all the headlines regarding AirPlay 2 support and Spotify? Well, so was I, but after some digging, I can explain the whole mixup.
To start, in my experience, the AirPlay multi-room audio feature has worked well, but apparently, some HomePod users still experience lag when using it. That’s led to a contingent of people in a Spotify forum thread asking for support for more modern AirPlay 2 codecs in the app.
From there, Spotify responded and said that it’s no longer working on AirPlay 2 support. After a few days of outcry, the streaming giant reversed this position and says it’s working on the feature again.
As far as I can gather, this will result in Spotify’s iOS apps being able to better stream HQ music, particularly for HomePod users. That said, we still don’t know when this will happen.
Source: Engadget, Spotify Community
Comments