Ubisoft’s ‘Travel Sale’ offers titles up to 80 percent off

Ubisoft’s ‘Travel Sale’ features several notable titles, including Immortals Fenyx Rising, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Watch Dogs: Legion and more.
Find the titles on sale below:
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition: Now $107.19, was $159.99
- Watch Dogs: Legion: Now $32, was $79.99
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: Now $12, was $39.99
- Rainbox Six Seige Deluxe Edition: Now $13.20, was $39.99
- Anno 1800 Complete Edition: Now $94.24, was $144.99
- Immortals Fenyx Rising: Now $36, was $79.99
- Assasin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition: Now $26, was $129.99
- The Crew 2 Gold Edition: Now $24, was $119.99
- For Honor Complete Edition: Now $33.25, was $132.99
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands: Now $18, was $59.99
- Far Cry New Dawn Ultimate Edition: Now $34, was $169.99
- Far Cry 5: Now $16, was $79.99
- Space Junkies: Now $6.75, was $26.99
- AGOS: A Game of Space: Now $19.99, was $39.99
- Far Cry Primal Apex Edition: Now $12.50, was $49.99
- Watch Dogs Legion + Assasin’s Creed Valhalla bundle: Now $80.29, was $145.99
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Edition: Now $26.62, was $106.49
- Just Dance 2021: Now $35.99, was $59.99]
The sale ends on August 4th. Find all ‘Travel Sale’ titles here.
Source: Ubisoft
