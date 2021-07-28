PREVIOUS
Deals

Ubisoft’s ‘Travel Sale’ offers titles up to 80 percent off

The sale is set to end on August 4th

Jul 28, 2021

4:11 PM EDT

0 comments

Ubisoft’s ‘Travel Sale’ features several notable titles, including Immortals Fenyx Rising, Assassin’s Creed Origins, Watch Dogs: Legion and more.

Find the titles on sale below:

The sale ends on August 4th. Find all ‘Travel Sale’ titles here.

Source: Ubisoft

Related Articles

News

Jul 28, 2021

10:29 AM EDT

Sony sold over 10 million PlayStation 5 consoles, outpaces PS4

Resources

Jul 28, 2021

12:49 PM EDT

Here are the free games hitting PlayStation Plus in August 2021

Features

Jul 24, 2021

11:08 AM EDT

Games don’t need to be so long — give me the tighter, shorter experiences

News

Jul 16, 2021

5:19 PM EDT

Ubisoft Montreal’s Rainbow Six Extraction release pushed to January 2022

Comments