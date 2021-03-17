Conservative party calls for committee investigation into Rogers-Shaw merger

The Conservative party is calling for a house of commons committee study into Rogers’ proposed acquisition of Shaw.
Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre says his party will trigger hearings into the deal to ensure that it will benefit all Canadians.
“The interests of customers and entrepreneurs, not the interests of large corporations, is essential to the Conservative Party of Canada. That is how we are looking upon the proposed transaction involving Shaw and Rogers Communications,” Poilievre stated during a press conference on March 17th.
Poilievre stated that while the Conservative party has not had enough time to study the full implications of the deal just yet and isn’t coming out for or against it, the party will listen to all sides and then take a stand.
He noted that the Conservative party continues to believe that having four competitors is better than three and that the committee will try to determine if there are ways to ensure that four competitors will remain.
“We continue to believe that four competitors are better than three. More competition is always better for both workers and customers and those are the principles that will guide conservatives in these hearings,” he stated.
The transaction, which is valued at $26 billion, is subject to approval by the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC), the Competition Bureau and the department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development.
Rogers has said the acquisition will build on the legacy of two family-founded Canadian companies and that together, they will have the capability to deliver unprecedented wireline and wireless broadband and network investments.
Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the government is committed to greater affordability, competition and innovation and that “these goals will be front and centre in analyzing the implications of today’s news.”
Further, the Competition Bureau issued a statement noting that “should the Bureau determine that the proposed transaction is likely to substantially lessen or prevent competition, we will not hesitate to take appropriate action.”
