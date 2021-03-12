Google discounts Pixel 4a 5G to $629 in Canada

Google has dropped the outright price for theÂ Pixel 4a 5G by $50 in Canada, bringing the cost of the phone down to $629.
The Pixel 4a 5G was Google’s mid-tier offering in 2020, but there’s a lot more to this device than meets the eye. For instance, it uses the same chipset as the higher-end Pixel 5, which means both phones should perform the same. The 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 also share the same camera hardware.
The 4a 5G falls behind because it has a plastic back, a 60Hz screen, and only 6GB of RAM. That said, in practice, both phones should feel somewhat similar.
You can buy the Pixel 4a 5G from Google right now for $629. It comes in ‘Just Black’ and ‘Clearly White.’
The Pixel 5 costs $799 from Google and the lower-end Pixel 4a costs $429.
Source: GoogleÂ
