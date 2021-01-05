Pokémon Go update brings NPC trainer battles, plus a fun contest

If you wanted Pokémon Go to become a little more like a traditional Pokémon game, then you’re in luck. Niantic, the game’s developer, is adding Ai-controlled trainers to the game give players more chances to battle.
Players are going to get their first taste of this during the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event. This is a worldwide event that players can buy tickets to experience more monsters and quests for a day in the game. The event runs on February 20th.
During the event, players will begin to see other computer-controlled trainers that they can seek out and battle. You’ll be able to fight these Non-player characters (NPCs) even if you didn’t buy a ticket for the Kanto event.
To make this new feature even more fun, Niantic will hold a contest on Twitter starting on January 11th to add a lucky player’s character to the game as an NPC.
To enter the contest, you need a screenshot of your character profile that includes your trainer name and shows off your avatar’s outfit—a list of three Kanto-based Pokémon who would make up your team and the #PokemonGOTourContest in your tweet. Then post your entry on Twitter to get a chance to win.
There’s no mention as to when Niantic is going to pick the winner.
If you want to dive into the full contest rules, you can do so here.
Source: Niantic
