Best Buy Canada drops prices on home theatre, gaming laptops, wearables, and more

If you’re still holding out for last-minute discounts to finish your holiday shopping — or if you’re all shopped out and you just want to treat yourself, Best Buy Canada’s making it easy.
Check out the retailer’s latest batch of tech discounts below:
Home theatre
Samsung 55-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV for $549.99 (save $100)
Samsung HW-S60T 4.0 Channel Sound Bar for $299.99 (save $200)
Memory and storage
WD Easystore 14TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive for $259.99 (save $140)
Laptops and tablets
ASUS VivoBook 15.6-inch Laptop for $749.99 (save $150)
Lenovo IdeaPad 14-inch Laptop (3050e/64GB eMMC/4GB RAM / Windows 10 S) for $259.99 (save $90)
ASUS TUF 15.6 Gaming Laptop for $749.99 (save $200)
Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3″ 128GB Win 10 Tablet for $1,078.99 (save $250)
Wearables
Fitbit Sense Smartwatch with Amazon Alexa, Heart & Stress Management Tools for $359.99 (save $70)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 46mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor for $249.99 (save $80)
Wireless headphones and speakers
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones for $119.99 (save $80)
JBL Xtreme 2 Rugged/Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $249.99 (save $100)
Smart home
Amazon Echo Show 5 & Ring Wi-Fi Video Doorbell Pro for $198.99 (save $165)
Google Nest Hub Max Smart Display with Google Assistant for $239.99 (save $60)
Arlo Pro 3 Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security System with 4 Bullet 2K Cameras for $699.99 (save $300)
Netgear AC1200 Wi-Fi 5 Range Extender for $49.99 (save $30)
iRobot Roomba i8+ Robot Vacuum for $799.99 (save $300)
Click and Grow Smart Indoor Garden for $99.99 (save $30)
Appliances
Dyson V11 Outsize Cordless Stick Vacuum for $899.99 (save $200)
Breville Bambino Espresso Machine for $299.99 (save $100)
Cameras
Canon EOS M200 Mirrorless Camera with 15-45mm IS STM Lens Kit & Extra Battery Pack for $599.99 (save $200)
GoPro HERO8 Waterproof 4K Sports & Helmet Camera for $349.99 (save $80)
GoPro HERO9 Waterproof 5K Sports & Helmet Camera for $529.99 (save $70)
Drones
DJI Mavic Mini Quadcopter Drone Fly More Combo for $539.99 (save $110)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships and publishes sponsored posts. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though MobileSyrup may earn a commission on purchases made via these links.
