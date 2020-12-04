Here’s another contest, courtesy from our friends at Bell. This time around we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G up for grabs!
The foldable Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7-inch 1080 x 2636 pixel resolution (425ppi) AMOLED FHD+ display, as well as a 1.05-inch cover screen for notifications and a rear camera viewfinder. Additionally, the Galaxy Z Flip sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
On the rear, the Z Flip features a 12-megapixel wide shooter coupled with a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera. The smartphone’s Infinity-O display’s front-facing camera measures in at 10 megapixels.
In addition, this foldable Android smartphone features a USB-C port, support for wireless charging, and a 3,300mAh battery.
It’s worth noting that the box is opened, but the phone is still in its plastic wrap and has not been used.
To enter the contest, do one of the following: follow us and retweet the contest on Twitter (@mobilesyrup), follow us on Instagram (@mobilesyrup), ‘like’ us on Facebook (Facebook.com/MobileSyrup) or subscribe to our YouTube channel.
All current MobileSyrup Twitter, Facebook, YouTube followers are automatically entered in the contest.
This contest ends on December 18th and the winner will be announced shortly after.
Comments