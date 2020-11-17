Here’s what’s coming to Acorn TV Canada in December

Everyone knows about Netflix, Crave and Amazon Prime Video, but Canada also has other video streaming platforms like Hayu, Shudder, OutTV and one you may not have even heard of, AcornTV.
Acorn TV offers British mystery, drama and comedy content and is always commercial-free.
The streaming app is $7.49 CAD per month or $74.99 per year, saving customers the cost of two months.
Here’s what’s coming to Acorn TV in December:
- Suitable Boy (December 7th)
- Nothing Trivial: series 1 (December 7th)
- Victorian Farm: series 1 (December 7th)
- Réunions (December 14th)
- Slings & Arrows Virtual Reunion (December 14th)
- Very Small Business (December 14th)
- Growing Up Gracefully (December 14th)
- Lawless (December 21st)
- Nothing Trivial: series 2 (December 21st)
- A Music Lover’s Guide to Murdoch Mysteries (December 24th)
- Victorian Farm: Christmas (December 24th)
- Sensitive Skin: series 2 (December 28th)
- Pride and Prejudice: Having a Ball (December 28th)
Acorn TV is available on Amazon Prime Video channels, Apple TV, Roku, YouTube TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, iOS and Android.
