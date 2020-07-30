WhatsApp working on ‘Mute Always’ and disappearing messages features

WhatsApp is working on a new ‘Mute Always’ feature along with an expiring messages feature that could appear in a future update.
The messaging service currently only lets you mute a chat if you have received more than 50 messages in it. It appears that WhatsApp is working on a new ‘Mute Always’ option for selected chats, according to the latest beta version of the app.
It seems that this option is going to replace the current mute for ‘one-year’ option that has been available for quite some time now.
Further, the new expiring messages feature will let users send messages that are going to disappear after seven days. So far, it seems that users won’t be able to change the time limit from the one week window, but it’s possible that WhatsApp may add flexibility as the feature continues to be developed.
These features are somewhat overdue in WhatsApp, and it’s unknown when or if the company plans to roll them out in a public release since they’re still being tested. Regardless, they would be nice additions to the app.
Source: 9to5Google
