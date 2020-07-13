Apple Studios reportedly picks up ‘Snow Blind’ adaptation with Jake Gyllenhaal

Apple has reportedly picked up Snow Blind, an upcoming film project starring Jake Gyllenhaal that will adapt the graphic novel of the same name.
Deadline reports that Apple Studios won a competitive six-way bidding war to acquire Snow Blind. However, the publication did not reveal the financial details.
Snow Blind will be the third film under the Apple Studios banner. Currently, the tech giant’s in-house studio is developing Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon in partnership with Paramount. On top of that, Apple won the bid for Emancipation starring Will Smith last week. Apple’s winning bid was over $100 million USD (about $136 million CAD).
On the TV side of things, Apple Studios is producing the Masters of the Air series, the third installment in the Band of Brothers and The Pacific series. The show reportedly has a budget above $200 million USD (roughly $271.8 million CAD).
Masters of the Air was initially scheduled to finish filming this year, but COVID-19 has delayed work on the show.
So far, Apple has relied on commissioning third-party production houses to make shows for AppleTV+. On the other hand, Apple Studios is the company’s effort to gain more creative control and reduce production costs in the long term.
Comments