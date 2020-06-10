PREVIOUS
Ubisoft’s Summer Sale offers games up to 80 percent off

Jun 10, 2020

8:02 AM EDT

The Ubisoft Store’s Summer Sale offers games up to 80 percent off.

Ubisoft’s sale is available until June 17th, 2020, and offers discounts on the developer’s hit games like Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege. 

It’s important to note that you need a Ubisoft account to purchase games and that there’s a shipping cost of $9.99 on orders under $80. Of course, PC players will avoid this cost as their copy will be a downloadable code.

Here are some of the on-sale discounts below in Canadian dollars. You can also take off another 20 percent off if you add Six Siege to the account.

Check out the complete list of Ubisoft games, here.

Source: Ubisoft 

