Robot Chicken makers’ Crossing Swords comedy hits Crave on June 18

The adult stop-motion series follows a would-be knight who must protect his kingdom from a band of miscreants

Jun 9, 2020

1:39 PM EDT

Crossing Swords

Bell has confirmed that stop-motion comedy series Crossing Swords will hit Crave on June 18th.

The series is created by John Harvatine IV and Tom Root, directors and producers on Robot Chicken, and will first debut in the U.S. on Hulu on June 12th.

Spanning 10 half-hour episodes, the Medieval comedy follows a peasant named Patrick who dreams of becoming a knight as he tries to protect his beloved kingdom from a group of royals, jesters and crooks.

Crossing Swords features an ensemble voice cast that includes Nicholas Hoult (Mad Max: Fury Road), Adam Ray (American Vandal), Toronto’s own Tara Strong (Teen Titans Go!), Tony Hale (Veep), Yvette-Nicole Brown (Community) and Robot Chicken co-creator Seth Green.

Crossing Swords will premiere on both Crave and the CTV Comedy Channel on June 18th at 10pm ET.

Source: Bell

