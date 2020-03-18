Rogers notifies customers their personal information may have been compromised

Rogers has notified customers that their personal information may have been compromised in a data breach.
“On February 26, 2020, Rogers became aware that one of our external service providers had inadvertently made information available online that provided access to a database managed by that service provider,” Rogers wrote on its support page.
This means that information required to access a database with customer details appeared online. If someone gained access to the database, they would get customers’ names, addresses, account numbers, email addresses and phone numbers.
The national carrier specified that although personal information may have been compromised, no credit card, banking information or passwords were leaked.
Rogers says that it has started an investigation to see how many customers might have been impacted. It notes that it is directly contacting any customer whose information was in the database.
Some wireless account numbers were included in the vendor database. If a customer’s wireless account number was included, Rogers added a block to their account, which is called port protection, to prevent their phone number from being transferred to another carrier without their authorization.
Further, the carrier says that “Rogers customer databases remain secure and were not impacted by this incident.”
Customers who were impacted by this incident are being offered a complimentary credit monitoring service through TransUnion that provides credit monitoring and alerts, along with fraud identity insurance.
Rogers notes that it is adding extra authentication procedures to impacted accounts. It is also going to continue to review its policies and procedures and update them if necessary.
Source: Rogers Support
