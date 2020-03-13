PREVIOUS|
News

Best Buy Canada Family & Friends sale discounts iPhone 11, Galaxy Note 10+, AirPods and more

Mar 13, 2020

1:24 PM EDT

0 comments

Best Buy Canada is back once again with its Family & Friends sale and this time around the retailer has discounted select smartphone, audio and accessories. These deals are valid today through Monday, March 16th.

Below is a summary of what you can score:

  • iPhone XR, 64GB – $0.00 with select two-year Virgin Diamond Plans + FREE $150.00 Gift Card
  • iPhone 11, 64GB – $0.00 upfront with select two-year Bell Plans
  • iPhone 11 Pro, 64GB – $0.00 upfront with select two-year TELUS Plans + FREE $200.00 Gift Card
  • AirPods with Charging Case – $189.98 (reg. $219.99)
  • Galaxy S10, 128GB – $0.00 with select two-year Virgin Platinum Plans + FREE $150.00 Gift Card
  • Galaxy S10, 128GB – $0.00 with select two-year Bell or Rogers Plans + FREE $200.00 Gift Card
  • Galaxy Note10+, 256GB for $0 upfront with select two-year Bell
  • Samsung DuoPad Qi Wireless Charger – $109.99 (reg. $139.99)
  • Samsung USB-C to 3.5mm Headset Jack Adapter – $14.99 (reg. $19.99)
  • Beats by Dr. Dre Solo3 On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones – $199.98 (reg. $249.99)
  • Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones – $269.98 (reg. $329.99)
  • Jaybird Vista In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones – $209.99 (reg. $239.99)
  • JBL Free In-Ear Sound Isolating Truly Wireless Headphones – $99.99 (reg. $199.99)
  • Belkin BOOSTUP Qi Wireless Charging Pad – $24.99 (reg. $39.99)
  • Logitech Wireless Charging Stand – $29.99 (reg. $44.99)
  • Mophie All in One Wireless Charger for iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch – $129.99 (reg. $159.99)

Source: Best Buy Canada

Related Articles

News

Dec 12, 2019

3:04 PM EST

Best Buy Canada unveils ‘Boxing Day Price Now’ sale, offers discounts on tech

News

Feb 3, 2020

7:12 PM EST

Best Buy Canada offering few great laptop deals until February 6

News

Jan 4, 2020

9:41 AM EST

Best Buy Canada goes live with ‘Clearout Sale’ to unload 2019 tech

Comments