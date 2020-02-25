Anime streaming service announces first slate of Crunchyroll Originals

Anime fans rejoice.
Crunchyroll, the streaming app many use to watch hit anime shows like Yuri!! on Ice and My Hero Academia, plans to release its own slate of original programming. Crunchyroll Originals include fantasy, romance, historical fiction and other genres.
The streaming service is producing these new anime with the help of its internal animation studio, Crunchyroll Studios, which launched in August of 2018.
Oddly enough these new series aren’t Crunchyroll’s first original series. Crunchyroll has co-produced series like The Rising of the Shield Hero, A Place Further Than the Universe and The Junji ito Collection. Some of the below series are co-produced with Japanese animation studios as well.
It’s important to note that some of the series are dubbed on the platform.
Below is the full programming list for Crunchyroll’s new series.
- In/Spectre – In this Crunchyroll Original, supernatural romance mixes with an enthralling, fantastical mystery, as a duo sets out to solve a series of dark incidents plaguing their world. Now on Crunchyroll.
- Tower of God – … This dark fantasy action series centers on the journey of a young man as he battles his way through the mysterious Tower, building friendships, discovering the rules that govern this tower, and facing unimaginable terrors, as he strives to find the only friend he’s ever known.
- Onyx Equinox – In this Crunchyroll Studios Production created by Sofia Alexander, a young Aztec boy is saved from death by the gods and chosen to act as ‘humanity’s champion,’ forced to discard his apathy toward his fellow man and prove humanity’s potential in a fight that spans across fantastical-yet-authentic Mesoamerican cultures. Premieres summer 2020 on Crunchyroll.
- The God of High School – …This action-packed series follows a high schooler and his friends as they compete in an epic tournament, borrowing power directly from the gods and uncovering a mysterious organization along the way… With the promise of their heart’s deepest desires, motivating their tournament victory. Coming soon on Crunchyroll.
- Noblesse – … This fantasy follows a powerful vampire noble who is thrown into modern civilization after 820 years of slumber. Dangerous adventures with his new friends await as they combat a secret organization and uncover his past. Coming soon on Crunchyroll.
- Meiji Gekken: Sword & Gun (Working title) – Japan, 1870. We follow an ensemble of characters – a former samurai, a yakuza bodyguard, a devious spy and a geisha assassin – as they try to find their place in the rapidly evolving Meiji-era while escaping the sins of their pasts…Inspired by historical events. Coming soon on Crunchyroll.
- FreakAngels – After civilization comes to a sudden and crashing end, twelve 23-year-old psychics living in the rubble of London must check their wild impulses and discover their better angels in order to rebuild society. Coming soon on Crunchyroll.
- High Guardian Spice – In this Crunchyroll Studios production created by Raye Rodriguez, four fierce girls train to become great heroes at High Guardian Academy, where they form allegiances, uncover betrayals, and discover their true identities, while preparing to protect the world from an ominous unknown threat. Coming soon on Crunchyroll.
