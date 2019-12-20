Apple researching new ways of transferring data for iPhone: report

Apple is reportedly researching a new way of transferring data to the iPhone and its other devices, according to Bloomberg.
The publication noted that in five years’ time, the tech giant could send data to your phone from the Earth’s atmosphere. The article noted that it has hired software, hardware and aerospace engineers for researching new methods.
It is worth adding that the report did not indicate a clear path in terms of how Apple plans to do this only that Apple has a vested interest in it. The extent to which the company has gone include creating internal expectations to reach the goal in five years.
Bloomberg added that “work on the project is still early and could be abandoned.”
9to5Mac reported that a possible outcome would be that Apple would no longer need to have a relationship with a telecom carrier, especially if it were able to use satellites to beam information.
