U.K. might decide whether Huawei can participate in 5G soon

The U.K. might be soon ruling regarding whether Huawei will be able to participate in its 5G network development.
A Sunday Times report details Prime Minister Boris Johnson will decide to allow the Chinese telecommunications giant into “non-contentious” parts of 5G service in the country.
The report doesn’t state what that means, but it could indicate that Huawei would not be allowed to deploy its equipment into the core of a network, which is where the most sensitive and vulnerable data exists.
The United States banned the company from working with any U.S.-based company in May and then subsequently adjusted the ruling in June. The U.S. Department of Commerce has said that companies that currently work heavily with Huawei need to find alternatives by November.
The U.S. has accused the company of violating trade sanctions and working with Iran, as well as manipulating banks for fraud. Huawei’s CFO Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver and later charged with bank and wire fraud. She currently is awaiting trial for her extradition to the U.S.
A decision on whether or not Huawei will be used in Canada’s 5G networks has not been made yet. Former Liberal public safety minister Ralph Goodale had indicated a decision would come after the federal election. It is worth adding that Goodale was not reelected and a new public safety minister has not been selected yet.
If the U.S. decision is true, there could be some issue with the U.S. as the country has been pushing allies to ban Huawei.
Source: Sunday Times Via: Engadget
