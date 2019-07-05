Business
Heritage Minister appoints first Indigenous woman as CRTC commissioner for B.C., Yukon

Jul 5, 2019

2:07 PM EDT

Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism Minister Pablo Rodriguez has appointed Clare Anderson as full-time commissioner for British Columbia and Yukon at the CRTC.

Anderson is the first Yukon resident and first Indigenous woman to hold this position, a July 5th press release said. Her term with the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) will last for five years beginning August 26th, 2019.

The press release noted that Anderson is a citizen of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation and is also an associate lawyer at Lackowicz & Hoffman, located in Whitehorse, Yukon.

Before she was called to the Yukon bar in 2014, Anderson worked for her First Nation’s reconciliation project “where she consulted with her fellow First Nation citizens and leadership about reconciliation within Indigenous communities,” the release added.

This appointment was made following the government’s new approach to Governor-in-Council appointments, which supports an open and transparent selection process, the release said. It aims for gender parity and hopes to reflect diversity.

Source: Canadian Heritage

