New details emerge about Oppo’s Reno smartphone

New details and images of Oppo’s upcoming Reno smartphone have made their way online.
The details come courtesy of SlashLeaks and Chinese online retailer Vopmart.
According to Vopmart, Reno will feature a 6.6-inch display with 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, as well as Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 855 system-on-a-chip and a 4,000mAh battery. Oppo will offer at least two different variants of the Reno: one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, and another with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
Additionally, the Reno reportedly features a very interesting combination of rear cameras. It’s said to include a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.8 aperture lens, a 5x optical f/2.6 zoom lens and a time-of-flight sensor. There’s also a 16-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 lens.
Interestingly, the ‘Reno’ phone pictured in this latest round of leaks looks different from the Reno smartphone we saw at the end of March that featured a wedge-shaped pop-up selfie camera. It’s hard to tell — based on the images we have here — whether this phone has any type of pop-up camera.
Oppo will officially announce the Reno on April 24th. Like most Oppo devices, Reno is unlikely to come to Canada. That said, Oppo phones usually provide a tantalizing glimpse of what to expect from future OnePlus smartphones; the two are something like sister companies.
Source: Vopmart, SlashLeaks Via: Android Police
