News
PREVIOUS|

Google is making it easier to discover events and concerts for March Break

Mar 8, 2019

10:37 AM EST

0 comments

It looks like Google wants to help you plan your March Break.

The search-based company is making it a lot easier to find events and concerts. Simply type “events near me” or “concerts” into Google Search and you’ll find a list of local events.

Tap on the ones you’re interested in and you’ll find more information about the event, such as the venue, where you can get tickets, the ability to save the event and where to find more details about it.

Google is also adding additional information about events in the ‘For You’ tab in order to get more personalized ideas. These events in the ‘For You’ tab are more suited for the user. Additionally, in the ‘For You’ tab users will see trending and popular events in the area.

Event providers can also follow the guidelines located at this link to make their events more discoverable, says Google.

Source: Google

Related Articles

News

Mar 7, 2019

4:22 PM EST

‘Google Stream’ trademark points to rumoured game streaming service coming to Canada

Business

Mar 6, 2019

1:03 PM EST

Democratic Institutions Minister Gould to convince Google to make online ad registry

News

Mar 4, 2019

3:05 PM EST

Google’s March security patch is now rolling out to Pixel devices

Comments