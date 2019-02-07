News
PREVIOUS

Toyota adds CarPlay, Android Auto and Alexa to 2020 Tacoma, Tundra and more

Feb 7, 2019

6:05 PM EST

0 comments

Toyota has shown off a number of new vehicles ahead of the Chicago Autoshow, and it looks like the company is finally bringing Android Auto and CarPlay to more of its cars.

The 2020 Tacoma, Tundra, Sequoia and 4Runner SUV are all getting the new infotainment standard and Amazon Alexa support.

Apparently, all trim levels will feature CarPlay, Android Auto and Alexa, but the screen size will vary between seven and eight-inches depending on the trim.

There’s no word yet on if the implementation will be wired or wireless, but since Toyota’s other consumer-level cars use wires, it’s expected that these will be as well.

So far, the only Toyota car with Wireless CarPlay is the new Supra since it utilizes a BMW platform, according to MacRumors

MobileSyrup has reached out to Toyota for clarification regarding if the infotainment options are coming to Canada.

Source: Toyota, MacRumors

Related Articles

News

Nov 28, 2018

7:06 PM EST

Android Auto is getting a refreshed music screen and message previews

News

Sep 24, 2018

4:56 PM EST

One week after iOS 12’s launch, Waze now works with Apple CarPlay

News

Jan 9, 2019

10:50 AM EST

Google app update brings Podcasts to Android Auto

Reviews

Jan 23, 2019

3:44 PM EST

Waze and Apple’s CarPlay Hands-on: A step forward

Comments