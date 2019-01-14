Ritual is launching in two new Toronto neighbourhoods with food festivals

Ritual is coming to two new Toronto neighbourhoods and is launching two festivals to celebrate.
First up, Ritual is launching in Cabbagetown starting January 14th with the Cabbagetown Food Festival. The festival will run until January 31st.
Like other food festivals, Ritual has partnered with several restaurants in the Cabbagetown area to deliver their most popular dishes for just $1. Just download Ritual for free and search ‘CABBAGEFEST’ to find supported restaurants.
Customers can order discounted meals up to five times during the festival to a maximum of once per day.
Here are some of the highlighted restaurants participating in the food festival:
- Peking Express – 217 Parliament Street
- Kibo Sushi House – 533 Parliament Street
- Butter Chicken Factory – 556 Parliament Street
- Urban Thai – 415 Parliament Street
Ritual will also launch in Leaside on the 14th with the Leaside Food & Coffee Festival. Again, the festival will end on the 31st. Customers can search ‘LEASIDEFEEST’ to find participating restaurants and order meals for just $1.
Additionally, customers can order free coffee for the whole month. There’s no limit on this beyond a maximum of one coffee per day.
Some of the participating restaurants include:
- Aroma Espresso Bar – 89 Laird Drive
- Mucho Burrito – 85 Laird Drive
- Satay on the Road – 1572 Bayview Avenue
- Creeds Coffee Bar – 1595 Bayview Avenue
Finally, Ritual is running a free coffee campaign for the rest of Toronto. Customers can unlock free coffee at top coffee shops until the end of January just by ordering through Ritual.
Full details about the campaign will show up on Ritual starting January 14th.
Participating coffee shops include:
- Aroma Espresso Bar – select locations
- Calii Love – select locations
- Second Cup – select locations
- David’s Tea – select locations
You can download Ritual for free here.
