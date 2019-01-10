News
PREVIOUS|

Niantic to hold Feebas-themed Pokémon Go event on January 19th

This might be your best chance to get a Milotic

Jan 10, 2019

6:38 PM EST

0 comments

Pokémon Go Feebas

Pokémon Go‘s next event focuses on the Water-type Pokémon Feebas and Field Research tasks.

The event begins on January 19th at 2PM EST/11AM PST and lasts until 5PM EST/ 2PM PST.

It’s only a short event but Feebas is one of the more uncommon monsters in Pokémon Go, and getting a shiny form of it is even rarer.

Feebas is one of the odd Pokémon in the game that takes an extra step to evolve. Not only do players need to accrue 100 Feebas Candies but they also need to walk at least 20km with the Feebas as their Buddy to evolve it.

While this seems like a hassle, its Milotic evolution is kind of like the Gyarados of Gen 3.

Source: Niantic

Related Articles

News

Jan 3, 2019

6:00 PM EST

Pokémon Go’s revenue was just shy of $800 million in 2018

News

Dec 13, 2018

5:32 PM EST

Niantic fixes Rhyperior’s proportions in Pokémon Go, launches Special Raid weekend

Features

Dec 31, 2018

8:03 PM EST

Sameer’s favourite things of 2018

News

Jan 3, 2019

8:06 PM EST

Pokémon Go celebrates 2019 with an Adventure Sync Hatchathon

Comments