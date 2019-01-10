Niantic to hold Feebas-themed Pokémon Go event on January 19th

Pokémon Go‘s next event focuses on the Water-type Pokémon Feebas and Field Research tasks.
The event begins on January 19th at 2PM EST/11AM PST and lasts until 5PM EST/ 2PM PST.
It’s only a short event but Feebas is one of the more uncommon monsters in Pokémon Go, and getting a shiny form of it is even rarer.
Feebas is one of the odd Pokémon in the game that takes an extra step to evolve. Not only do players need to accrue 100 Feebas Candies but they also need to walk at least 20km with the Feebas as their Buddy to evolve it.
While this seems like a hassle, its Milotic evolution is kind of like the Gyarados of Gen 3.
Source: Niantic
