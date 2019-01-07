Weiser Premis Smart Lock showcased at CES, now available

Door hardware company Weiser Lock showcased its latest touchscreen deadbolt at CES 2019, a new lock that can be operated securely with an Apple product.
The door lock, called Premis, is now available to Canadian customers and the latest version, Weiser says, is more modern, sleek, and integrates better with how newer homes look.
The home lock is exclusive to Apple and works with HomeKit, Apple’s smart home platform.
Weiser says there are several ways a user can operate Premise. If you’re in Bluetooth range, you can ask Siri to unlock your door, or the door can be unlocked using either the HomeKit app or the Weiser Premis app.
Users can also assign up to 30 passcodes and invite anyone to use the lock when they approach it. This is helpful for those who don’t have an iPhone. However, for this to function the lock still has to be assigned to one iPhone.
As a security provision, two random numbers will pop up first, after which the user punches in their personal code. Weiser says this adds additional security so a burglar won’t be able to figure out a user’s combination from smudge marks.
The deadbolt also comes with a matching lever, which is sold separately. It too has a contemporary design. Customers are able to use their existing handles if they want, however.
The deadbolt and levers come in different finishes, including satin nickel and iron black.
Customers also get a spare key for the lock, according to Weiser.
The lock is priced at $279 CAD.
