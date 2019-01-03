News
Handy Reddit user makes his Apple Pencil to look like a real pencil

With a little patience, some sandpaper and a bit of fabric dye you can do it, too

Jan 3, 2019

8:06 AM EST

Reddit user Cedric M. has posted his custom Apple Pencil to the social network.

Cedric sanded the pencil down with what looks like varying degrees of sandpaper to make the bottom look rough like a real pencil.

After it’s sanded, he stained the pencil using a fabric dye from a company called Rit. The tip is stained a graphite grey, and the rest of the pencil features the classic hue of an HB orange pencil.

If you’re hesitant to scuff up and dye your Apple Pencil, there are a variety of skins on Amazon.

Source: MacRumors

