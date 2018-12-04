News
Dec 4, 2018

Xbox One

Those who game on the Xbox One will be happy to know that the company consistently launches weekly deals.

This week Microsoft is offering discounts of up to 80 percent on a variety of Xbox One games. The deals end on Tuesday, December 10th at 6am ET/3am PT.

Below are some of the games currently on sale, with all prices listed in Canadian dollars:

Note games with ‘Deals with Gold’ only are only available to Xbox Live Gold subscribers.

For more games on sale in the Xbox Marketplace, click here.

Source: Major Nelson,Microsoft

