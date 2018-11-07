News
PREVIOUS|

Here’s how to watch Samsung’s developer conference

Here's how to catch the first glimpse of Samsung's foldable phone

Nov 7, 2018

11:48 AM EST

0 comments

Samsung is gearing up to show off a ton of new products at its developer conference, including a glimpse of its first foldable smartphone.

We’re also expecting to see a new version of the South Korean company’s Galaxy Home speaker, improvements to its Bixby voice assistant and the company’s ‘Samsung Experience’ take on Android 9 Pie.

The keynote presentation begins at 1pm ET/10am PT today, November 7th, and you can watch it live on Samsung’s YouTube channel.

The developer conference runs from November 7th and 8th. To see the full schedule check out Samsung’s agenda.

Source: Samsung

Related Articles

News

Nov 6, 2018

10:00 AM EST

New Opera for Android update brings cookie dialog blocker, home screen shortcuts, text size settings

News

Nov 6, 2018

11:39 AM EST

Samsung Developer Conference app leaks Android Pie beta information

News

Nov 6, 2018

9:17 AM EST

Samsung to detail foldable smartphone interface this week

News

Nov 6, 2018

6:56 PM EST

Samsung Galaxy S10 processor to feature two dedicated NPUs

Comments