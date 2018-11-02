Spotify TestFlight beta all but confirms the app is coming to Apple Watch

A MobileSyrup reader has reached out and shared that Spotify has entered Apple’s TestFlight beta program to test Apple Watch support.
Spotify has long been missing from the Apple Watch, and as one of the biggest players in the streaming space, people have been asking for it for a while.
The reader shared an Imgur album of the streaming service running on the Apple Watch. Just from these screenshots, the app looks like a standard Apple Watch audio app with a few splashes of Green.
What’s the most exciting is it seems like the Apple Watch version of the app will support Spotify Connect, allowing users to control their music on other devices directly from their wrist.
The app also allows users to scroll through their playlists, and it’s in TestFlight version 8.4.79, according to MobileSyrup’s source.
Rumours initially suggested that the app was coming out alongside the Apple Watch Series 4 in September, but that event passed and Spotify for Apple Watch was nowhere to be seen.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Spotify to find out more details.
Comments