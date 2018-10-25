Android Nearby Notifications will end on December 6th

Google has announced that it will end its Nearby Notifications Android feature.
The feature that was supposed to offer useful and relevant information about closeby locations, such as free Wi-Fi, museum information and list transit schedules, has become primarily a spam tool.
Google has decided that Nearby Notifications “did not meet the bar” and lead to “poor user experience.”
“While filtering and tuning can help, in the end, we have a very high bar for the quality of content that we deliver to users, especially content that is delivered through notifications,” read the Android Developers’ blog post.
Due to this, the three-year-old functionality will come to an end as of December 6th. From that day forward Android users will no longer receive Nearby Notifications.
Source: Android Developers Blog
Comments