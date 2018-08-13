News
PREVIOUS|

Vancouver-based EV startup Electra Meccanica closes public offering

Aug 13, 2018

8:07 PM EDT

0 comments

Solo electric car

Vancouver-based EV startup Electra Meccanica has announced that it has closed its public offering of 2,353,000 shares.

The company went public last week to raise $10 million to fund two upcoming vehicles — the SOLO all-electric three-wheeler and the Tofino electric roadster.

In a press release, Electra Meccanica confirmed that net proceeds from the sale of these shares — which were priced at $4.25 each — amounted to $9.1 million.

These funds will go towards a manufacturing plant and equipment, production molds, sales and marketing and inventory associated its vehicles. Initial deliveries of the SOLO, which is priced at $15,500, are expected to take place in the fall of 2018.

Source: Electra Meccanica

Related Articles

News

Jul 26, 2018

2:26 PM EDT

Seth Rogen is the new voice of Vancouver’s TransLink transit

News

Aug 10, 2018

7:00 PM EDT

Transport Canada spending $2.9 million to prepare the country for self-driving cars

News

Apr 24, 2018

8:08 AM EDT

Electric buses will soon hit the roads in Edmonton

News

Jul 30, 2018

1:58 PM EDT

TTC teases collaboration with Seth Rogen following Vancouver transit voiceover

Comments