Telus brings cellular coverage to British Columbia’s Highway #3

Telus has activated cellular coverage between Hope and Princeton on British Columbia’s Highway #3.
Residents have been calling for cellular coverage in this area for well over a year now. Without the ability to call for help, highway travellers involved in accidents have frequently had to hope that strangers passing by would be able to assist them. In fact, one driver died in March 2017 after being trapped in his overturned truck on a steep embankment below the highway for two days.
The Manning Park Resort, which is located along the highway and says it frequently helps in nearby accidents, says it’s happy about the added cellular service. “We are supportive of bringing cell service along the highway, as many people have safety concerns about driving Highway #3,” said Vern Schram, general manager of Manning Park Resort. “We are hoping that this will alleviate apprehensions about driving it.”
Schram estimates that the coverage will reach about 500 metres on either side of the highway around his resort. However, coverage is not expected to reach beyond the highway corridor. Therefore, travellers are advised to remain cautious when travelling in the backcountry of E.C. Manning Park.
It’s also important to note that recent re-paving efforts from Sumallo Flats to Allison Pass on Highway #3 are also nearing completion.
Source: Manning Park Resort Via: iPhone in Canada
