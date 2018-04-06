Fido offers free Google Home Mini with any LG smartphone

Rogers-owned Fido is currently offering a free Google Home Mini with the purchase of any LG device on a two-year contract.
The carrier recommends last year’s premium LG G6 for $0 down on a two-year Large plan or the more budget-friendly LG Q6 for $0 down on a two-year Small plan.
The offer is available until May 9, 2018 or while supplies last. It’s open to new customers who purchase and activate over the phone or to existing customers who upgrade online.
Only one Google Home Mini gift is allowed per mobile account.
Google’s compact voice speaker is also on sale through Google’s online store, where it can be purchased for $59 (usually $79). The deal ends April 19th.
Additionally, those who chose to purchase the device through Best Buy Canada can use coupon code BBYGG77 to reduce the price by another $10, according to Red Flag Deal users.
