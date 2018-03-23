Samsung investigating S9/S9+ touchscreen issues

Samsung says it’s investigating recent reports related to the Galaxy S9’s touchscreen.
Over the past week, a variety of reports — both on Reddit and the company’s official support website — have sprung up, complaining of so-called touchscreen “dead zones” on both the S9 and S9+. Based on the scattered reports, the issue appears to be more common on the S9+.
The GIF below, recorded by Reddit user bobdurfob, shows the problem in action.
In a statement issued to Engadget, Samsung says the issue isn’t widespread:
At Samsung, customer satisfaction is core to our business and we aim to deliver the best possible experience. We are looking into a limited number of reports of Galaxy S9/S9+ touchscreen responsiveness issues. We are working with affected customers and investigating.
We encourage any customer with questions to contact us directly at 1-800-SAMSUNG.
We’ve reached out to Samsung Canada to see if any Canadian users have reported touchscreen issues with their new S9 smartphones. We’ll update this article with a response.
In the meantime, let us know if you’ve had issues with your S9’s touchscreen.
Source: Android Police, 9to5Google Via: Engadget
