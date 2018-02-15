News
Real-time commute and places info comes to Google Maps on iOS

Feb 15, 2018

8:36 PM EST

Google Maps on iOS

Google has rolled out an update to its Maps app on iOS to offer real-time information related to commutes and places.

When in Google Maps, iOS users can swipe up to make three tabs appear — ‘explore,’ ‘driving’ and ‘transit.’ From here, users can get real-time information like nearby restaurant hours, highway traffic and public transit schedules.

The Android version of Google Maps received this update last February.

In related news, the Menlo Park-based tech giant is reportedly working on a feature that would allow Google Maps users to share their smartphone battery status to people they’re on their way to meet.

Source: Google

