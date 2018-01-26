Resources
PREVIOUS

Here’s what’s coming to CraveTV in February

Jan 26, 2018

3:33 PM EST

0 comments

CraveTV iPhone 8

Bell has announced all of the new shows that will be streaming on its CraveTV service in February.

Here’s everything coming to the streaming platform in this February:

February 1st

  • The Valentine’s Day Episodes Collection
  • Black History Month Collection

February 2nd

  • The Trade: new episodes weekly 
  • Becoming Warren Buffet
  • Jeff Ross Roasts Cops
  • Jeff Ross Roasts America
  • Jeff Ross Roasts Criminals: Live From The Brazos County Jail
  • Deadly Women: season 5
  • Facing Evil with Candice Delong: season 2

February 8th

  • Leading Woman Collection

February 9th

  • A is for Apple: season 2
  • Flour Power: season 1
  • The Latin Kitchen: season 1
  • The Urban Vegetarian: season 1
  • Girls: season 1-6
  • The Royals: season 5
  • Eddie Griffin: Undeniable

February 10th

  • Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars: day-and-date with showtime in the U.S.

February 11th

  • Our Cartoon President: season 1, episode 1
  • Our Cartoon President: season 1, episode 2

February 16th

  • Game of Thrones: season 1-3
  • Word is Bond
  • U2: Live in London: The Director’s Cut
  • Tanked: season 3
  • Fear Thy Neighbour: season 1
  • True Crime with Aphrodite Jones: season 3

February 23rd

  • The Young Pope
  • Black Sails
  • The 3rd Annual Howie Mandel Stand-Up Gala
  • Yukon Men: season 2-3
  • Adnan Syed: Innocent or Guilty
  • Children’s Hospital: season 1-6

This is the last chance

  • Motive: season 1 (February 2)
  • Children’s Hospital: season 1-6 (February 23rd)
  • Low Country Raiders (February 25th)
  • Earth From Space (February 28th)

Season Finales

  • Cardinal (February 7th)
  • The Beaverton (February 9th)
  • Star Trek: Discovery (February 12th)
  • After Trek (February 12th)
  • The Launch: Director’s Cut (February 21st)

Counterpart, W5, and The CHi will continue on throughout the month of February.

Related Articles

News

Jan 22, 2018

9:39 AM EST

Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley are coming to CraveTV

News

Jan 24, 2018

2:05 PM EST

Bell Media signs multi-year deal with Starz, content to come to CraveTV

News

Jan 23, 2018

12:39 PM EST

CraveTV offers Game of Thrones-inspired 6 and 12-month discounts

Comments