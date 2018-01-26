Bell has announced all of the new shows that will be streaming on its CraveTV service in February.
Here’s everything coming to the streaming platform in this February:
February 1st
- The Valentine’s Day Episodes Collection
- Black History Month Collection
February 2nd
- The Trade: new episodes weekly
- Becoming Warren Buffet
- Jeff Ross Roasts Cops
- Jeff Ross Roasts America
- Jeff Ross Roasts Criminals: Live From The Brazos County Jail
- Deadly Women: season 5
- Facing Evil with Candice Delong: season 2
February 8th
- Leading Woman Collection
February 9th
- A is for Apple: season 2
- Flour Power: season 1
- The Latin Kitchen: season 1
- The Urban Vegetarian: season 1
- Girls: season 1-6
- The Royals: season 5
- Eddie Griffin: Undeniable
February 10th
- Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars: day-and-date with showtime in the U.S.
February 11th
- Our Cartoon President: season 1, episode 1
- Our Cartoon President: season 1, episode 2
February 16th
- Game of Thrones: season 1-3
- Word is Bond
- U2: Live in London: The Director’s Cut
- Tanked: season 3
- Fear Thy Neighbour: season 1
- True Crime with Aphrodite Jones: season 3
February 23rd
- The Young Pope
- Black Sails
- The 3rd Annual Howie Mandel Stand-Up Gala
- Yukon Men: season 2-3
- Adnan Syed: Innocent or Guilty
- Children’s Hospital: season 1-6
This is the last chance
- Motive: season 1 (February 2)
- Children’s Hospital: season 1-6 (February 23rd)
- Low Country Raiders (February 25th)
- Earth From Space (February 28th)
Season Finales
- Cardinal (February 7th)
- The Beaverton (February 9th)
- Star Trek: Discovery (February 12th)
- After Trek (February 12th)
- The Launch: Director’s Cut (February 21st)
Counterpart, W5, and The CHi will continue on throughout the month of February.
