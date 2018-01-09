The Razer Phone will be the first smartphone to support Netflix content in both HDR10 and Dolby Digital Plus 5.1 audio when a new over-the-air update goes out later this month.
HDR support isn’t new for mobile Netflix viewing — the LG G6 was the first to support both HDR10 and Dolby Vision — but Dolby surround sound support is new for mobile Netflix users.
5.1 uses five full-bandwidth channels and one low-frequency effects channel (thus 5.1) and Netflix notes that the designation is typically reserved for high-end entertainment systems and PCs.
According to The Verge, Razer says the 5.1 surround sound feature will work with the phone’s speakers and with headphones plugged in through the phone’s included THX-certified USB-C headphone dongle.
The update going out in late January 2018 will not only bring these new capabilities but also include the Netflix app and home screen widget for easy access, as well as firmware improvements to screen and sound. It will come preloaded on all future Razer Phone releases.
Netflix notes that to get these benefits when watching shows like Stranger Things 2 or movies like Bright, members must be subscribed to its premium plan to watch content in HDR.
