WhatsApp users sent a record-breaking 75 billion messages on New Years Eve

Popular chat app WhatsApp achieved a new milestone this past New Years Eve.
On Sunday, WhatsApp users sent more than 75 billion messages. That represents the single most messages sent in one day by the chat app’s users. The previous record was set on New Year’s Eve 2016 when users sent 63 billion messages.
According to the company, those 75 billion messages included 13 billion images and 5 billion videos.
WhatsApp achieved this milestone despite the fact it suffered an approximately one-hour long service outage in several parts of the world, including India where the app has more than 200 million users.
Prior to this past New Years Eve, WhatsApp achieved its most recent milestone in July when the Facebook-owned company reported that it had more than 1 billion daily active users.
Via: Android Police
