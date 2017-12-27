Score Two Terabytes of Cloud Storage for Over 90% off

Cloud storage is a valuable thing, but even the best bargains can sit well beyond our price range. That’s why Zoolz is changing the way we shop for cloud storage by offering tiered solutions that match your data needs. With Zoolz Cloud Storage, you can access a whopping 2 TB of lifetime cloud storage for only $64 CAD [$50 USD].
With a subscription to Zoolz, you get access to 2 TB of cloud storage split between Instant and Cold storage. Instant storage is ideal for protecting those files that you come back to often, while Cold storage is better suited for those files you just want to tuck away for a while. However, if you need to access anything in Cold storage, you can always retrieve it within 3 to 5 hours.
Plus, with great features, like bandwidth throttling, icon overlay, file retention and more, Zoolz makes backing up your information an easy experience.
You can sign up for a lifetime plan for Zoolz Cloud Storage for only $64 CAD [$50 USD], saving more than 90% off its usual retail price.
Source: SyrupDeals
