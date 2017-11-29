Contests
Win MobileSyrup's Ultimate Star Wars prize pack courtesy of Microsoft Canada

Nov 29, 2017

11:31 AM EST

6 comments

Star Wars

MobileSyrup is giving away the ultimate Star Wars prize pack courtesy of Microsoft Canada.

The package includes items like a premium Lego Star Wars set, a BB-8 smartphone-controlled toy made by Sphero, along with a Star Wars Force Band, a 1-year subscription to Xbox Live, a custom Design Lab Xbox One controller, and many other items.

Good luck to all who enter!

Enter now for your chance to win the prize pack below!

  • Star Wars Battlefront II on Xbox One (digital code)
  • Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic on Xbox (digital code)
  • Custom Design Lab Xbox One controller
  • BB-8 Sphero (details here)
  • Sphero Star Wars Force Band (details here)
  • Premium Lego Star Wars First Order Star Destroyer set (1416 pieces)
  • $100 Cineplex gift card to see Star Wars: The Last Jedi in style
  • 1-year subscription to EA Access (digital code)

Comments

  • villain

    done done done and done… when should I receive my prize? lol

  • Fodder0f4

    Entered. Be happy with any of it, but mostly interested in the cineplex gc.

  • It’s funny how the only thing you don’t get, is an Xbox One, to use the games and controller with 😛

  • NuclearMayhem

    You lie, It can’t be the ultimate Star Wars package when it’s missing the Ultimate Millennium Falcon 🙂 I’ll take it though

  • Ron Linder

    My oh my, me want!!

  • Jared Bedi

    This is an awesome one, lots of contests this time of year, but this one would have me waking up before my kids to open on Christmas morning!