Canadians, are you ready for a deal?
TCL is having a one day blitz, putting the unlocked BlackBerry KEYone on sale tomorrow, October 25th beginning at 12am EDT. The discounted price of the QWERTY-powered Android will fall $80 CAD to $649.99 through Amazon Canada and Staples Canada.
The BlackBerry KEYone has a 4.5-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chip, 3,505mAh non-removable battery and a 12-megapixel camera with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It runs Android 7.1 out of the box, but the company promises it will be upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo.
Source: Amazon Canada
Comments
Pingback: Unlocked BlackBerry KEYone discounted to $649.99 CAD | Daily Update()
Pingback: Homepage()