Unlocked BlackBerry KEYone will be reduced to $649.99 CAD on October 25th

The KEYone, but cheaper

Oct 24, 2017

5:16 PM EST

12 comments

blackberry keyone

Canadians, are you ready for a deal?

TCL is having a one day blitz, putting the unlocked BlackBerry KEYone on sale tomorrow, October 25th beginning at 12am EDT. The discounted price of the QWERTY-powered Android will fall $80 CAD to $649.99 through Amazon Canada and Staples Canada.

The BlackBerry KEYone has a 4.5-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chip, 3,505mAh non-removable battery and a 12-megapixel camera with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It runs Android 7.1 out of the box, but the company promises it will be upgraded to Android 8.0 Oreo.

Source: Amazon Canada

Comments

  • shinda

    The screen still falling off?

    • XY

      You should know by now it was addressed right away. Look at the reviews on YouTube the phone will bend before the screen comes off. Jerryrig tested it very thoroughly.

    • shinda

      Haven’t seen any recent reviews so wasn’t sure.

      Still encounter users on the blackberry sub who still encounter the problem.

    • XY

      I’m not 100% sure but i thought i seen this site advertise it when the issue was fixed. It was a manufacturing issue im sure about missinf adhesive. Look up the jerryrig videos you will see they put even more than is needed now to make sure.

    • shinda

      Watched the video. Looks like it was resolved. Must just have some old ones from the defective batch floating around.

      Hopefully the black one gets reduced also. Wouldn’t mind scooping one up.

    • XY

      agreed

  • ToniCipriani ✓pǝᴉɟᴉɹǝʌ

    Unless it’s the Black one that drops below this, colour me uninterested.

  • fred

    Still overpriced. $300 would be about right.

    • Marshall Davidson

      Have to agree. Maybe $400 at most

  • BG

    Regardless of screen issue being resolved, it is still way way overpriced unless you REALLY value that pkb.

