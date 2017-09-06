News
Microsoft is expected to host a Surface keynote in London this October

American computing giant Microsoft is planning on hosting its annual Future Decoded event in London, England from October 31st, 2017 to November 1st, 2017, according to The Verge.

A Microsoft spokesperson who spoke with The Verge, said that “we are on track to see Windows 10 on Snapdragon devices become available this year as previously shared.”

“Micrsoft and Qualcomm continue to work closely with our OEM partners Asus, HP and Lenovo in bringing Always Connected devices featuring always-on LTE connectivity and great battery life to market,” said a Microsoft spokesperson.

The Verge expects Microsoft to unveil an LTE-capable version of the Surface Pro, as well as a possible successor to the Surface Book or the Surface Hub.

Additionally, Qualcomm’s CEO Steve Mollenkopf previously said that ARM-powered Windows 10 computers were expected to “launch in the fourth quarter this year,” so it’s possible that Microsoft will showcase some of the devices at the Future Decoded event.

Source: The Verge

