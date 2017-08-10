Global Bixby Voice release may be on the horizon

Bixby, Samsung’s voice-activated assistant, was originally designed to take on Google Assistant and Siri, but since Bixby Voice was initially only available in South Korea, the voice-activated assistant didn’t stand a chance. Bixby Voice has since crossed the sea to U.S., though it hasn’t yet launched in Canada.
However there is now a chance of the feature finally reaching the global market. According to SamMobile, Samsung has updated its Contacts app today and now under the “What’s new” section it reads, “Bixby English global launching.”
It’s possible this means that Samsung is finally bringing Bixby Voice to a wider audience, including us here in Canada. Though it could also refer to the US launch of Bixby as the global launch.
Source: SamMobile
