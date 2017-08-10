News
Global Bixby Voice release may be on the horizon

Aug 10, 2017

3:40 PM EDT

2 comments

Bixby

Bixby, Samsung’s voice-activated assistant, was originally designed to take on Google Assistant and Siri, but since Bixby Voice was initially only available in South Korea, the voice-activated assistant didn’t stand a chance. Bixby Voice has since crossed the sea to U.S., though it hasn’t yet launched in Canada.

However there is now a chance of the feature finally reaching the global market. According to SamMobile, Samsung has updated its Contacts app today and now under the “What’s new” section it reads, “Bixby English global launching.”

It’s possible this means that Samsung is finally bringing Bixby Voice to a wider audience, including us here in Canada. Though it could also refer to the US launch of Bixby as the global launch.

Source: SamMobile

Comments

  • Sam

    they have taken way longer time to do this, may be they want to build up market for Note 8

  • southerndinner

    Hopefully this update will come with the ability to remap or disable the Bixby button. I like my S8 that I absolutely hate hitting that stupid button for that stupid software that I never use and would never use.

    Come on Samsung let me at least use it for Google Now or a camera or something else useful. Even Bixby voice looks kind of useless not that I would know because I live in second-class Canada by your standards.