Google has made it easier to see what’s new in each app update

Jun 30, 2017

6:17 PM EDT

Google Play storefront

The latest release of the Google Play Store includes a small but useful feature addition.

With version 8.0 of the Play Store, Google has add in-line change logs to the Play Store’s update menu. Essentially, this change allows Android users to skip visiting an app’s store page to see what’s new in its latest release. To take advantage of the feature, simply tap the new inverted pyramid icon located next to the big ‘Update’ and ‘Open’ icons in the update menu.

As is par for the course with one of Google’s service updates, version 8.0 of the Play Store is rolling out to Android users across the globe gradually. If you haven’t got the update already, it should arrive soon.

Via: Android Authority

Comments

  • gremlin0007

    Ironically, Google never writes what they update in their apps…

  • Pingback: Festivales()