Long Strange Trip, Le Mans: Racing is Everything and Salesman coming to Amazon Prime Video in June

Viewers from more than 200 countries, including Canada, will get access to three new Amazon Prime Video full-length films this June.
Amazon Prime viewers will be able to watch Long Strange Trip, The Salesman and Le Mans: Racing is Everything.
Launching June 2nd, Long Strange Trip, directed by Amir Bar-Lev, is a full-length documentary about the Grateful Dead and what made them such an influential band in their generation.
The documentary includes candid interviews with the band, the road crew, family members and groupies. Long Strange Trip features a look into the psyche of the guitarist Jerry Garcia.
Not only is Long Strange Trip coming out on June 2nd, the Academy Award winner for Best Foreign Language Film, Salesman will also release on Amazon Prime Video in Canada.
The Iranian drama focused on a young couple living in Tehran who happens to get their apartment damaged, and need somewhere new to live. For Canadian audiences, The Salesman will be available with English and French subtitles.
Le Mans: Racing is Everything will be coming to Amazon Prime Video on June 9th. The video features a 24-hour car race that takes place in Le Mans, France. It looks at the annual race known as ‘The Mount Everest of Motorsport’ and follows the racers throughout the competition. Le Mans: Racing is Everything is launching globally and it will be available in English with English and French subtitles.
Amazon Prime viewers have recently had access to American Gods, I Love Dick, American Playboy and Manchester by the Sea, as well as a many other Hollywood movies and television shows.
Amazon Prime is priced at $79 CAD per year with a 30-day trial period — in Quebec there’s no trial and instead there is $79 13-month subscription.
Source: Amazon Canada
