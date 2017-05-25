Microsoft renames Beam streaming platform to ‘Mixer,’ adds new multiplayer-focused features

Microsoft has rebranded its game streaming service, previously known as Beam, to Mixer.
The company did not reveal its reasoning for the name change. However, some have speculated that the tech giant may have run into legal issues surrounding the Beam name following its acquisition of the platform this past August.
Microsoft is, however, introducing new features to the service in an effort to tempt streamers away from Twitch and YouTube Gaming. The most interesting of these is a new co-streaming feature that allows four PC users to combine their individual streams into a single broadcast that’s split into different views. While co-streaming is available on PC now, Xbox Insiders will be able to begin testing the feature before its eventual wider rollout on the Xbox One.
The company is also launching a new Mixer Create mobile app on Android and iOS. Though the apps are still in beta, they’re capable of supporting self-broadcasting and will be able to stream mobile titles soon.
Finally, Microsoft says that its E3 2017 press conference on June 11th will be livestreamed via Mixer. During the company’s keynote, the tech giant is expected to fully detail its mid-generation hardware update to the Xbox One, Project Scorpio.
Source: Microsoft
