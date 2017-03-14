News
Mazda models from as far back as 2014 will support Android Auto and CarPlay

Mar 14, 2017

3:04 PM EDT

13 comments

Apple Carplay and android auto coming to Mazda

Future Mazda vehicles, including the company’s lineup of cars and SUVs, will support Android Auto and CarPlay, the Japanese auto manufacturer announced on Monday.

Mazada announced the news during the launch of its 2017 CX-5 SUV, but did not provide an official timeline for when consumers can expect the company to integrate the two Apple and Google made infotainment technologies into its vehicles.

However, the good news, according to the company, is that anyone with a relatively recent Mazda vehicle will be able to take advantage of either of the two infotainment technologies without buying a new car. Jacob Brown, a spokesperson for Mazda, said both technologies “should be retroactively upgradeable onto all Mazda Connect systems with a potentially minimal hardware addition needed.”

The car maker launched Mazda Connect alongside the 2014 Mazda 3. Mazda has since integrated the infotainment system into its entire lineup of cars.

Mazda did not provide a timeline for when it plans to make its past vehicles compatible with Android Auto and CarPlay, nor did the company state how much current Mazda owners will have to pay to upgrade their existing Connect infotainment system. As such, we’ve reached out to the company to ask for additional information on the subject. We’ll update this article if we hear back from Mazda.

Comments

  • Pedro

    I’m a long-time Mazda fan but I gave them a pass last car purchase because they refused to provide Android Auto support. This sounds promising but it’s been a long time coming already so I will believe it when I see it.

  • Hilman in Edmonton

    Time to wake up Honda, my 2016 Pilot is still waiting…….

  • Grumpel

    The infotainment system in my 2017 3 is soo mediocre, so this is great… though likely it’ll be a $500 add-on via SD card or some other garbage

    • Andrew Umukoro

      ya should’ve bought the card on ebay for 100 bucks haha

    • _ThaNerd_

      Saw people already installing it on youtube…but in any case from my local Mazda dealer, he claims it will be free of charge (no clue if that was true or a way to lure me into leasing) 🙂

  • Mehdisqus

    Wow… Hyundai Canada suck in comparison, they were promising update to 2016 line-up then nope, only new 2017 car in Canada will get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. At least in the USA they offered it… Will never buy from Hyundai Canada again.

    • canucks4life

      Feel your pain have a 2015 SFS all I can do is pay $200+ for POI map update and still no AA/CarPlay support.

  • I have the 2015 Mazda 6 with the older generation of infotainment system (it is the worst system to date) … Now I regret not getting the Mazda 3 instead.

    • Raphael Del Castillo

      Lmao dam. I’m in the same boat. Bought mine in November 2014 for the Mazda 6 2015 model. A few months later the new model comes out. I was surely pissed. Worst infotainment ever. Hoping I’m not going to have to Shell out thousands to get Android auto.

  • Technojo

    Awesome!

