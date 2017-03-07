Google Assistant starts rolling out to Canadian Marshmallow and Nougat Android smartphones

If you’re reading this, Google has started rolling out Assistant, its AI-powered personal helper, to non-Pixel Android Marshmallow and Nougat devices in Canada.
@MobileSyrup just got Assistant (Rogers S6)
— Nicky Lahcen (@Uber_Blogger) March 8, 2017
Multiple readers have contacted MobileSyrup to tell us Google pushed the update to their smartphone. The company also confirmed the rollout has started on its Twitter account. The update is bundled as part of a Google Play Services OTA.
@Tim_Canada Hi. The Google Assistant will be available on all eligible phones with Android 6.0+ & Google Play Services starting this week.
— Google (@Google) March 6, 2017
If you haven’t gotten Assistant yet, be patient: as with many of Google’s major updates, it may take a week or two for the company to send the update to all eligible devices. Google started rolling out Assistant to non-Pixel Android devices in the U.S. earlier this week. The company plans to add support for additional languages beyond English, including hopefully French, at a later date.
Did you manage to get the personal assistant on your device yet? Have you said, “I’m feeling lucky” to it yet?
Thanks for the tip, Nicky!
