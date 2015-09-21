BuzzFeed’s new Apple Watch app is basically a Tamagotchi

Buzzfeed Apple Watch

Patrick O'Rourke

September 21, 2015 4:37pm

When you download BuzzFeed’s latest app update and add the website’s companion application to your Apple Watch, you’ll be greeted by a virtual pet. Mine is named Juboc. Why? No one knows yet, but in true BuzzFeed fashion, this is the kind of easter egg destined to go viral.

In the app, users are given a rating of how “cool” you and Juboc are at any given time. It seems in order to ensure Juboc’s coolness level remains positive, the cute creature needs to travel (where it takes an abundant number of selfies), listen to music on its virtual couch, eat pizza, and do something related to walking that still remains unclear.

Buzzfeed Apple Watch

According to the app’s notification settings, it will notify users when “Your BFF needs attention” and that this feature can be disabled at any time in the game’s options menu. Below the settings option is a character list (my character is named “stranger,” perhaps indicating other characters can be unlocked.)

buzzfeed-applewatch4

The entire experience very reminiscent of owning a Tamagotchi in the late 90s, only without all the virtual poop the digital creatures are known for creating. Bandai Namco also released a “Tamagotchi classic” app on iOS ($1.39) and Android ($4.83) last year. Buzfeed’s iOS app can be downloaded at this link.

Related story: watchOS 2 review: The Apple Watch, six months later

Thanks to Tom Emrich for the tip!

  • JTon

    Anyone remember the Tamagotchi-like device that allowed you to train a fighting monster? You could snap your device together with your friends and it would trigger a brawl.

    • Elton Bello

      funny comedien laugh //under funny

    • Elton Bello

      MiniMe, lol

    • Elton Bello

      haha, funny, you make comedy and happy //t

    • Elton Bello

      same name but you funny hahah//why #applebest#

    • dburfitt

      haha 1997 man! Digimon

    • JTon

      Damn, looks like you’re right. I only associate Digimon with the TV show. I had no idea they were related

    • Elton Bello

      cause you dumb dunny comedieen

    • Elton Bello

      MiniMe, what are you doing here?

    • Elton Bello

      why you copy and try funny, comedy show back on hahaa

  • Elton Bello

    Haha, only funny stpood comedien buy this dumb. /applebst#

    • Elton Bello

      Want a popsickle, MiniMe?

    • Elton Bello

      so funny, why not comedy all timep?

  • Petra

    Buzzfeed is shamelessly ripping off somebody else’s idea? Perish the thought!

  • Elton Bello

    Thank you Mobile Syrup for deleting the posts of mentally deranged people who try to imitate someone else

    • Elton Bello is a Fool

      Hey Elton, just leave now, go far away you caustic POS.

    • Elton Bello

      Haha, ur back? Lol

    • Elton Bello is a Fool

      Yes, and I will be back until you are gone.

    • Elton Bello

      No chance….your comments will be deleted again and again lol…till u r extinct like the dinos lol

    • Elton Bello is a Fool

      They don’t delete comments here you ignorant POS.

    • Elton Bello

      They deletd yours, didnt they? U went extinct and after taking a revival potion, u r back haha

    • Elton Bello is a Fool

      I deleted that account, now I have another. Is it that hard for you to understand?

      MobileSyrup admin, this will just get worse before it gets better. Just ban Elton Bello and it will be done…

    • Elton Bello

      Haha, they will ban u for coming after me like a child…I dont go after anyone…GL

    • Elton Bello is a Fool

      Really? You don’t “go after anyone”? Just have a look at your own posting history.

      Go away Elton.

      Ban ‘Elton Bello’ from MS!

    • Elton Bello

      Exactly…read my posts…I just reply to comments not like u…btw, lunch break is over, go back to class pls lol

    • Elton Bello is a Fool

      Go away Elton.

    • Elton Bello is a Fool

      You don’t add anything to the discussion, you just invite negativity like this.

    • Elton Bello

      I add colour, which u dont understand lol

    • Elton Bello is a Fool

      Colour? Ignorance doesn’t have a colour.

      Ban ‘Elton Bello’ from MS!

    • Elton Bello

      Lol…ur entertaining me….ticket?

    • Elton Bello is a Fool

      Let’s see who gets banned first…a special surprise is coming for you.

    • Elton Bello

      Ohhhh noooo, what am i gonna do….

    • Elton Bello is a Fool

      Elton, why can’t you see for yourself that no one wants you here?

      If you could act like a normal human this wouldn’t be happening. I am not the only person that feels this way…

      Ban ‘Elton Bello’ from MS!

    • Elton Bello

      Pls go hide behind your locked account haha…

    • Elton Bello is a Fool

      There, I unlocked it, is that better for you? Will you leave now?

      Fellow MS posters:

      Let the admins know how you feel about this poster and get him banned.

      I apologize for any disruption but something has to be done.

    • Elton Bello is a Fool

      You can consider me your conscience, go away, no one cares about your opinion.

    • Elton Bello

      Seems u care, coz u commenting, u bad comedian u lol

  • Rachael H

    Actually your pet is named Jubco – I believe Stranger is the level you are on.