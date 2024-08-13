Finally, the Pixel Watch comes in two sizes

Alongside four new Pixel smartphones, Google unveiled updates to its Pixel Watch line. The new Pixel Watch 3 brings several improvements, but the most notable (and much-requested) is the addition of a second size option.

The Pixel Watch 3 now comes in 41mm and 45mm options, both available in Wi-Fi or cellular models. The Pixel Watch 2 only came in the 41mm size, so the addition of the larger 45mm size will be welcomed by anyone who prefers larger watches. You can see the 41mm Pixel Watch 2 (left, hazel band) next to the 45mm Pixel Watch 3 (right, black band) in the header image.

Regardless which size you go with, the Pixel Watch 3 offers a bigger display. Google says it shrank the bezels by 16 percent, increasing the 41mm watch screen by 10 percent. The 45mm watch offers a 40 percent increase in screen size. Google also brought its Actua display tech to the Pixel Watch 3, making the display two times brighter with up to 2,000 nits brightness. The display also has a dynamic refresh rate that adjusts between 1Hz and 60Hz to improve power efficiency.

However, Google still claims 24-hour battery life with the always-on display on the Pixel Watch 3. I found the Pixel Watch 2 battery life to be lacking, so here’s hoping the Watch 3 truly improves the battery life. With Battery Saver mode, Google says the watch lasts 36 hours without compromising health, fitness or safety capabilities.

New fitness features

A core part of the Pixel Watch remains Fitbit integration, and Google announced several improvements to that part of the Pixel Watch 3. The smartwatch features improved running features with a personalized running experience that Google says is like having your own personal coach on your wrist. Users can create running routines with timed warm-ups and cool-downs, target pace and heart rate, times, distances and more. To accompany this, there’s a new running dashboard in the Fitbit app where users can view all their running data. Fitbit Premium subscribers get even more out of this thanks to Google AI, which ingests the data from past runs to create custom recommendations and insights

Other new benefits include improved readiness and a new cardio load tracking system. The readiness score system is now more responsive, and users can receive a target cardio load each day based on their readiness levels. This can help people determine when to push their workout harder or when to lighten their load.

There is also an improved Morning Brief feature that summarizes important health and fitness metrics like sleep and readiness score in a glanceable format.

Unlike the Pixel 9 series, the Pixel Watch 3 saw a partial price hike in Canada. The 41mm Wi-Fi model starts at $479.99, just like the Wi-Fi Pixel Watch 2. However, the 41mm LTE Pixel Watch 3 starts at $599.99, $50 more than the LTE Pixel Watch 2.

The Pixel Watch 3 (45mm) starts at $549.99 for the Wi-Fi model and $669.99 for the LTE model.

The smartwatches are available for pre-order starting August 13th but won’t hit store shelves until September 10th.

Stay tuned to MobileSyrup for more about the Pixel Watch 3 in the coming weeks.

